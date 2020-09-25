Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda to collaborate for a music video? Fans speculate after actress drops hints

Erica Fernandes recently shared a photo with a 'mystery man' as she dropped hints of an interesting upcoming project. And fans wonder if she is joining hands with Harshad Chopda for a music video.

Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda are two of the most loved celebrities in the Indian Television industry. While Erica recently wrapped up Kasautii Zindagii Kay's shoot, Harashad's last project on the small screen was Bepannaah. Erica and Harshad share a warm bond and are often seen having a gala time together. The two, however, have shared screen space. But fans have been yearning to see them together ever since they've witnessed their off-screen.

Well, it looks like, fans' are going to receive a big surprise soon. Yes, it seems like fans' wishes to see Erica and Harshad in a single frame might come true soon. No, the two may not be seen in a show but may do a music video together. Yes, you read that right! Erica and Harshad might collaborate for a music video, leaving fans awestruck. Wondering why do we say this? Well, Erica's latest Instagram post says so.

Just a few hours ago, Erica took to her Instagram handle to hint towards her upcoming project, and it has caught everyone's attention. She shared a photo with a 'mystery man' and dropped hints of an 'interesting' upcoming project. In the monochrome picture, Erica is seen posing for a mirror selfie with a man, whose face was blurred. She asked the fans to guess who it is, and fans were quick to take 'Harshad Chopda's' name.

Well, Erica did not really divulge into details of her upcoming project, but with the picture, it seems like she is collaborating with Harshad. Also, it looks like the actress is travelling as she shared a scenic view from a car. Fans also speculated that Erica and Harshad will shoot the music video in Goa.

Take a look at the posts here:

Well, nothing has been confirmed yet by either Erica or Harshad, but if it turns out to be true, it is certainly going to be a treat for their fans. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

