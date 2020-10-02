  1. Home
Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda look adorable in new PICS from song shoot in Goa; Fans root for EriShad

Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda have once again lit up the internet with some new pictures from their music video shoot in Goa. Fans feel they make a beautiful onscreen duo. Take a look.
3447 reads Mumbai
Take a look at Erica's recent posts here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#goa #goadiaries #shoot #instadaily #instagood #ericafernandes #ejf #harshadchopda

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Credits :Erica Fernandes' Instagram

