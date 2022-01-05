Erica Fernandes and her mother contract COVID-19; Actress requests people to not rely on home tests

The number of COVID 19 cases are on the rise all over the country. The regions which are most affected are Maharashtra and Delhi, where thousands of cases are being registered everyday. Many celebrities in the entertainment industry have tested positive in the past few days and now, actress Erica Fernandes also contracted COVID-19. She has shared a post on her Instagram handle where she shared that she and her mother have tested positive for Coronavirus and urged people to get tested on developing symptoms.

In the post shared by Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress, she wrote that, “When covid first hit us I was more that paranoid about it, but also knew that most of us will contract it sooner or later. Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mother have tested positive. One piece of advice, DO NOT RELY on home test (coviself kit) because they are not reliable at all.” She also shared that she had started developing some mild symptoms a few days back which included, sore throat, cough and cold.

She wrote in the post that she and her mother took several home tests, which came out negative but she felt it was more than that. She also shared in the post that people should not rely on home test and get themselves tested by labs. Presently, she is isolated and under medical care. The actress also shared symptoms she is facing are congestion, cough, cold, severe body ache and headache, fluctuating fever and occasional shivers.

See post here:



Also see- Erica Fernandes pays a special tribute to her ‘better halves’ as switches looks from her shows; VIDEO