Erica Fernandes and her pooch can't wait for Christmas as they look at the Xmas tree adorably; See Photo

Erica Fernandes is super excited to ring in Christmas with her family. The actress gave a glimpse of preparations on social media.

Christmas is around the corner, and everyone is waiting to get into the festive mood once again. Though the celebrations are yet to begin, the preparations have already kick-started. Many have brought their Christmas trees and decorating their homes as we inch closer towards the day to make merry. Telly Town's favourite actress, Erica Fernandes, is also super excited to celebrate Christmas with her family, like every year.

The actress recently took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of her Christmas preparations and it has left fans awestruck. In the picture, Erica is seen relaxing with her doggo next to her wonderfully decorated Xmas tree. Erica and her pooch look adorably at the Christmas tree, as she cuddles him. Their heartwarming moment is too cute to miss. The actress expressed her excitement for celebrating Christmas as she wrote, 'Halfway there!.' While the decor is appealing, it is Erica and her furry friend's bond that has made our hearts flutter. This year's Christmas is going to be special for Erica, as unlike last year, she is not busy shooting for a show, and can spend quality time with her family.

Take a look at Erica's post here:

Meanwhile, Erica was last seen in a music video recently with Harshad Chopda titled 'Juda Kar Diya.' The song has received an overwhelming response from fans. Erica's former co-stars from Kasuatii Zindagii Kay, Parth Samthaan, , and Shubhaavi Choksey were left awestruck by EriShad's chemistry in the song. After KZK, fans are waiting for her to announce her next project. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

