Erica Fernandes asks fans to guess the colour as she shares a beautiful PIC in ethnic wear

Erica Fernandes, a well-known name in the industry, is currently riding high on the success of the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The audience has shown loads of love to the third season. However, today, the actress has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and asked fans to guess the colour.

The photos looked like screengrabs from the show. The gorgeous actress is seen wearing ethnic wear which is yellow in colour. But it looks like the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is confused and to clear her doubt, she asked from fans. “What colour do you see? Yellow or mint green ?” her caption read. However, fans were also quick enough to respond to it. Some said it is mint green while others felt it is yellow. Well, this is not clear which colour it is.

However, some fans also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. You can check the picture and guess the colour.

Recently, she has shared a lot of pictures. In one of the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a white shirt and denim. To note, Erica became a household name after she essayed the role of Sonakshi in the first season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The show was in demand and that’s why the makers came out with the second season. Her and Shaheer Sheikh's chemistry is adored by fans.

In an interview recently, the actress mentioned that even today, she is body shamed, however, it hardly affects her anymore.

