Erica Fernandes is back to being Prerna with red dupatta flying; first pics from Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets

Erica Fernandes has resumed shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay after three months. Her first pictures from the sets are here. Check it out.

It was only recently that Parth Samthaan had resumed shooting for his show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor was seen wearing his mask as he waited for his scene to be shot. Now, Erica Fernandes has joined the cast and crew of the show for her first-day post lockdown. The actress resumed shoot after three months hiatus and looked pretty excited. She shot for a car scene today.

Erica was seen wearing an embellished blue Indian wear with red dupatta flying. The vision is surely one to behold, given that the actors are finally in action post a long break. Erica was one of the few to express her apprehensions about shooting when the Unlock was announced, however after her chat with the makers and after being assured all safety measures being taken, the actress gave her nod to begin the shoot. Check out the pictures below.

The new episodes for the show will be telecast from July 13, if the buzz is to be believed. Earlier, when asked on resuming shoot, Erica had said, "It's not a simple question of yes or no. There is a lot to it. People have been out of work for a very long time. Some do not have the luxury of making a choice if they should get back to work or no. But, if you personally ask me, I am not up for it, not now at least, maybe a little later yes, and this is due to multiple reasons."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×