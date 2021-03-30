Erica Fernandes on being part of showbiz world: Discovered a lot about myself after stepping into the industry

Television actress Erica Fernandes rose to fame from the serial Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Her performance was appreciated in the show. From her roles to Dr. Sonakshi Bose to Prerna Sharma, the actress is now a household name. No matter she is not seen in any of the television shows currently, but, this has not affected her popularity. Erica Fernandes in an interview recently shared her thoughts on how she discovered a lot about herself after joining the showbiz world.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Erica said, “It was after stepping into the television industry I discovered that I was capable of as a performer and an entertainer. The industry has made me a lot more confident and also helped me gain clarity on the exact path I want to walk in life. The showbiz industry has also broadened my thought process in many ways.” Fernandes joined the industry as a model and went on to work in regional cinemas like Kannada and Tamil.

When asked about her fear of losing herself in the television industry, she replied, “Such thoughts come to my mind but then I believe that there is nothing above being grounded, humble.”

She had completed five years in the industry and expressed her gratitude to fans. Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the actress had written, “I can’t express the love and gratitude I feel at this very moment. There is so much love pouring in every single year as I complete another year in the industry and my #Ejfians religiously continue this tradition of celebrating my journey in the Indian Television Industry. It surprises me to see the details that have been taken care of by all my ejfians, you’ll know exactly what I like and how I like it.

She also recently acted in a music video with handsome actor Harshad Chopda. In the video, she marvels in a white wedding gown. The name of the music video is ‘Juda Kar Diya’.