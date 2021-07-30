Erica Fernandes believes red lipstick is enough for makeup and works wonders for the complexion

Erica Fernandes is currently riding high on the success of the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The show has returned with its third season and is winning hearts with its storyline. Both Dev and Sonakshi, the most loved on-screen couple, are entertaining fans with their power-packed performance. The actress was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She always treats fans with beautiful pictures and this time she has shared an important message for makeup lovers.

Erica took to her official Instagram handle and shared a stunning of her. She captioned it as ‘Fun fact:- No colour complements all skin tones as much as red does. Just a hint of red on the face magically brightens the complexion. You dont need full face makeup when u hv a red lipstick or a tint on ;) and thats my secret whats yours ? Comment below.” In the photo, she is seen wearing a pink colour net top and jeans. She has applied makeup and red lipstick.

The actress left her hair open as she poses for the camera. One of the users wrote, “Lovely pictures.” Another user called her pretty.

To note, the present season is showing with time Dev and Sonakshi's relationship has changed a lot. Both have become busy and don’t give time to each other. Apart from Erica, the other cast includes Shaheer Sheikh, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Aleena Lambe, Vidvaan Sharma, Vaebhav Singh and others. The shooting of the show was done in Siliguri.

