Erica Fernandes Birthday Special: TV actress' goofy expressions in THESE photos will steal your heart

As the Erica Fernandes aka Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay celebrates her birthday today, here's a look at times when she made us all go 'aww' with her goofy pictures. Take a look.

Erica Fernandes is one of the warmest and friendliest persons we have in the Telly world. Before stepping into the small screen, the diva spread the magic of her talent in the South film industry. She made her TV debut with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi in 2016 opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Within months the show, Erica made many heads turn, and carved a nice in the Television world. Her jodi with Shaheer became immensely popular, and even today people adore her as Dr. Sonakshi Bose.

The pretty face is now making eyes pop as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's reboot version, Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan. While initially viewers were skeptical if the two young actors would be able to justify the characters, but they simply nailed it. Though it has been only around 5 years of Erica being a part of the Telly town, but she has made a special place in everyone's heart. While many consider her as an introvert, she is a delight to watch onscreen and talk to.

The diva's bubbly, chirpy and innocent nature is what makes her so different from everyone else. She shares a great bond with her co-stars and is often seen having a gala time with them on the sets. The beautiful actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and often keeps showing her notorious side to them. It's Erica's birthday today (May 7, 2020). Yes, the actress is celerating her 'happy wala birthday and has turned a year older. While she has to celebrate it in quarantine due to the Coronavirus-infused lockdown, we have decided to dive into Erica's goofy pictures. It's going to be a treat for all Erica lovers, as in these photos, she is seen flaunting her naughty, cute and funny expressions that will leave you swooned.

Erica Fernandes' goofy pictures:

Isn't seen the real expression queen? Here's wishing Erica a very Happy Birthday!

