Erica Fernandes can't stop blushing as she receives a message of her 'favourite notification'; Check it out

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes flashes a radiant smile on receiving her 'favourite notification' and it is unmissable. Take a look.

It is often said, 'Love has the power to make everything beautiful around you.' Well, our beloved Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes is currently living through this feeling. The beautiful actress is soaring high on 'love dose' and it is quite evident from her social media posts. After surprising everyone with her sudden engagement (no she is not yet engaged), Erica has been dropping in some love-filled moments on her Instagram handle to share her happiness with her fans.

On a few moments ago, this morning (January 21), Erica took shared yet another mesmerizing post for her fans. Well, and this picture from her 'favourite notification'. Yes, in the picture she is seen looking at her phone with a radiant big smile and she wrote, 'You are my favourite notification.' Well, it is not hard to assume that it is probably a message from Erica's special man and the blush on her face adds to the extra charm. We, must say, looks like Erica has finally gotten the man who makes her glow and makes her smile like no one else. And what better than starting a day with so much love?

Take a look at Erica's enticing picture:

For the unversed, it was only last week that Erica opened up about having someone special in her life. But, she refused to give any further details about him. However, the man-in-question is not from the industry. Well, we still don't know who Erica's mystery man is, but seems like she has found the person who'll keep her happy always, because the shine on her face speaks volumes of their bond. What are your thoughts on the same? Any guesses who is the special man in Erica's life? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

