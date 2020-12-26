Erica Fernandes celebrates Christmas with her girl gang & shares a video; Parth Samthaan says ‘arrey wah’

In the video shared by Erica Fernandes, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress along with Sonyaa and Shubhaavi is seen having a gala time.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes, who was recently seen in a music video Maula with Rohman Shawl, celebrated Christmas in her new house this year. The pictures of the actress celebrating Christmas with her girl gang have gone viral on social media. Erica, who dressed as Elf, has shared video and pictures on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Erica's friend and former co-actor Sonyaa Ayodhya is seen dressed as Santa. Shubhaavi Choksey is also seen at the party. Both Erica and Shubhaavi share a good bond.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Erica wrote, “Bum chiki bum bum #sase #christmas #christmastree #christmastime #friends #girlgang.” The actress had a good time with her friends. Apart from pictures, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica even shared a video where she along with Sonyaa and Shubhaavi can be seen enjoying themselves. The actress shared pictures of a delicious Christmas lunch spread. Sonyaa Ayodhya also thanked Erica for the awesome party at her home in the comment section, while Shubhaavi shared heart emojis.

Parth Samthaan, who essayed the role of Anurag Basu, also commented. He said, “Arey Waaah” and shared a heart-eyed emoji.

Take a look at Erica’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Erica and Rohman Shawl’s recent track Maula has received a good response from the audience. The song beautifully captures the emotional journey of a girl who had lost her man. She gets married to someone else but finds it difficult to move on from her past.

Credits :Erica Fernandes Instagram

