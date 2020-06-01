Erica Fernandes' co star from Kasautii Zindagii Kay was offered Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi; Here's who it is

Did you know Erica Fernandes' co-star from Kasautii Zindagii Kay was also offered her TV debut show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi? Read on to know who it is.

Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved actresses in the Telly world today. While she is mesmerizing us as Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay now, she made her TV debut with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The show became a massive hit, and viewers adored Dev and Sonakshi's love story. Now, amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, KRPKAB is re-running on TV to wow the audience again. However, now we've got an interesting piece of information, that will leave you surprised. Did you know one of Erica's Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars was also offered her debut show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi? Can you guess who it is?

Well, we'll break it to you, it is none other than Erica's onscreen sister Charvi Saraf. Yes, Charvi was offered to play the role of Erica's sister in KRPKAB before KZK. So, we could have seen the sister jodi a little before that we're now. Charvi spilled the beans about being offered the role and why she couldn't do it, in a conversation with a leading entertainment portal recently. She revealed that she had got a call from the production house handling Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The role offered was that of Erica’s aka Sonakshi's sisters on the show. The actress had gone for the audition and had eventually passed the look test also. Charvi further revealed that in one of the photoshoots Erica and she had shared the same frame. However, unfortunately, she could not make it to the final shortlisting of that role.

Further, she added, that some years later, she got a call again for Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Much to her astonishment, this time also the role was again as Erica aka Prerna's sister. She mentioned that it is a huge coincidence, but maybe they were destined to play sisters onscreen, after all, it is life. However, she feels Erica might not remember the screen test for KRPKAB. Nonetheless, Charvi is all hearts for Erica and said, 'She's a great girl and an intelligent human being.'

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is being re-aired at 9.30 pm on Sony TV. Isn't it a huge coincidence? What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Erica and Shaheer create the magic onscreen again? Are you missing new episodes of Kasautii Zindagi Kay? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :India Forums

