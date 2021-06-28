Erica Fernandes on cooking meal for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 team: Everyone was missing home food

TV actress Erica Fernandes is all set to reprise her role as Sonakshi on the daily soap Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The actress recently cooked a meal for the entire team of the show.

Erica Fernandes is all set to reprise her role as Sonakshi on the daily soap Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Last week, the actress who made her debut with the show, expressed her excitement about joining the cast and crew for the third season. Erica recently returned to Mumbai after finishing filming the outdoor scenes for the show in Siliguri. Now, in a new report, she has opened up about cooking for the team of the popular show.

The cast and crew of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 were missing home-cooked food while they were away from home. As a result, Erica took it upon herself to prepare a delicious meal for the entire team. Speaking about her decision, Erica went into detail about the kinds of food she prepared for her team. She explained that despite being vegetarian, she didn’t mind making non-vegetarian food for everyone. “I ended up making mutton, chicken, batata wada, chaats, and other dishes for the cast and crew of the show,” she shared.

Erica also spoke about how everyone on the set was missing ‘home food’. She elaborated that she would run between shots and ‘cook something for them’. The actress said that her experience cooking food for everyone was a lot of fun. “I just didn't mind it because I love cooking and feeding people so it makes me very happy when I see happy faces after a good meal,” she concluded. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will premiere on July 12 on Sony TV.

