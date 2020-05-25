Erica Fernandes: From discontinuing studies to acting debut; Here are facts about Kasautii Zindagii Kay star

Erica Fernades lesser-known facts: Here's everything you need to know about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes.

Erica Fernandes is one such actress who needs no introduction at all. The beautiful actress is popular among the youth and the elders alike. Ever since she entered the Telly town, she has been making heads turn with her amazing acting chops and stellar performances. While we're all marveled by her talent, her charming looks and personality have also swooned us. She comes from a normal family with no connections in the industry, but surely with big dreams in her eyes.

The diva has achieved some of her dreams, while others are yet to fall in place. But, with her hard work, dedication, and passion to achieve greater heights, Erica will surely get what she has desired. Today, Erica is regarded as one of the most talented and finest actors in the Indian Television industry, courtesy, perseverance and will power. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Tag her as an influencer, a fashion-setter, or even a role model, Erica has a huge impact on her viewers.

She undoubtedly has a humongous following, but not many are aware of the struggles she has made to reach this position. You may be a die-hard fan of Erica, but may not be aware of her personal secrets. Well, not much longer as we're here to 'Decode Erica Fernandes' and give you insights that you need to know about the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star.

Lesser-known facts about Erica Fernandes:

1. Like any normal student, Erica had enrolled for a BA (Bachelor of Arts) degree from a college in Mumbai. However, she decided to discontinue her studies to pursue her dream of modeling.

2. She followed her modeling passion diligently and made it in the top 10 of Miss India 2012 beauty pageant. This is the first time, Erica rose to fame.

3. In 2013, Erica made her first step in the world of acting and entertainment. She kick-started her acting career with regional film (Tamil language) Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu and Ninnindale. This movie made the young actress a popular name down south.

4. The following year, Erica made her Bollywood debut. The actress debut Hindi film Babloo Happy Hai, directed by Nila Madhab Panda. The film starred her now KZK co-star Sahil Anand in the lead and was released in 2014. However, it failed to do well at the box office and was not liked by many critics too.

5. If not a model or an actress, Erica would have pursued fashion or interior designing as a full-fledged career. She has a fondness towards the art of designing. She loves to stitch and design clothes in her leisure time, and when she's off work, she ensures to indulge in this art.

6. Unlike many, Erica jumped from the big screen to the small screen. She made her TV debut in 2016 with Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She was paired opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Their onscreen jodi as Sonakshi and Dev garnered much attention and she became a household name instantly.

7. Erica is a crazy fan of actor Robert Downey Jr. Her favourite actresses include , , and .

8. Apart from acting and designing, the actress has a huge creative skillset. She excels at making innovative doodles and loves using this art in her spare time. She is also a huge music lover as she loves to sing and play the keyboard. Not only this, but Erica also knows the art of playing with the brush, as she is fond of painting and sketching.

9. Just like many, Erica is a travel enthusiast. She loves to explore new places and is a complete travel junkie. She likes to take trips often and loves adventures.

10. Erica's love for food is not hidden from anyone, she's a big-time foodie. The actress is a huge sucker for non-vegetarian food and loves to experiment with food. She is a die-hard fan of Srilankan Chicken Curry. She also enjoys street food dishes such as golgappa (pani puri) and Franky. She also relished Maylasian dishes like Mee Kari, Laksa, and enjoys her pizza too. Erica does not only like eating but cooking too. She is a good chef and loves baking.

11. One of her annoying habits is related to food only. Yes, the beautiful actress once admitted that she used to stock up plenty of food, without even eating it. Can you believe it? Instead of getting food for one person, she used to buy a quantity that could suffice ten people.

12. While many girls are scared of cockroaches, Erica fears rats. Yes, rats get the diva extremely scared and fearful.

13. Her favourite subjects in school were psychology and history. Yes, she is quite good at understanding people's behaviour and knowing the past.

14. We all know that Erica is a fashionista, and she loves experimenting with her looks. But do you know that she wons approximately 65 pairs of shoes? Yes, you read that right. A huge number, isn't it? But she makes sure to give away half of them when not needed.

15. Sana Khan of Arjun fame is Erica's close firend and the two beauties share a good equation.

16. Erica is a fitness fanatic. The actress does not miss a day of her workout sessions and indulges in all forms of exercise to keep herself fit and healthy.

17. There are some traits about a person that influences Erica a lot, which also speaks about her own personality and character. How to treat people, how to carry yourself, the mannerism and appropriate behavior are important criteria to influence her strongly.

