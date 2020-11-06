Erica Fernandes drops a quirky comment on Parth Samthaan's 'cool' PIC and fans are all hearts for Parica

Parth Samthaan recently dropped a 'dashing' picture of himself from his latest photo with a peculiar caption. And here's what his former Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Erica Fernandes had to say. Fans can't stop gushing over Parica's social media banter.

Co-stars often indulge in fun social media banters, leaving their fans amazed. This is what happened recently when one of the most-loved jodis of Indian Television, Parth Samthaan, and Erica Fernandes, got chatty on social media. Yes, everyone's beloved Parica caught attention on Instagram. Are you wondering how? It so happened that Parth posted an 'uber-cool' picture of himself from his latest photoshoot, and Erica dropped in a comment on his post.

Yes, much to everyone's surprise, Erica dropped a witty comment on Parth's latest Instagram photo and left fans rooting for Parica's bond again. In the picture, Parth looked dashing in his casuals - denim jeans, an orange t-shirt, and a brown leather jacket. He wore a funky pair of shoes and a watch to compliment his look, as he struck a pose for the camera. In a quirky caption, Parth wrote, 'If you have it, then flaunt it! (I meant shoes).'

Parth's picture and caption, not only grabbed fans' attention but also that of Erica, who decided to share a piece of her mind. Dropping a witty comment on his picture, Erica expressed, 'It looks more like you are talking about your watch!' Within moments of Erica commenting on Parth's post, their fans went gaga, and couldn't stop gushing over them. Fans showered Parica with love and shared how much they miss their onscreen magic.

The handsome hunk also acknowledged Erica's comment and replied saying, 'Erica, I'm just being modest by not mentioning other accessories!' Parth and Erica's KZK co-star Shubhaavi Choksey, who played the role of Mohini, also commented, 'Parth, I love those shoes mahn' and she appreciated Erica's sense of humour.' Well, Parth, Erica, and Shubaavi's social media banter certainly made KZK fans emotional, and they're waiting for a reunion.

Take a look at Parth's post here:

Meanwhile, the duo was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which went off-air last month. While Erica played the role of Prerna Sharma, Parth Samthaan was seen as Anurag Basu. Fans loved their onscreen chemistry and tagged them as 'AnuPre.' What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Erica and Parth in another project? Are you missing AnuPre and Parica? Let us know in the comment section below.

