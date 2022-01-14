Erica Fernandes 'feels good to be home after 2 weeks' due to COVID-19, says 'It's time to take down the decor'

Erica Fernandes is a famous actress of the television industry and has been part on numerous successful shows. The actress shared few days back that she and her mother contracted COVID-19. She has been under self-isolation and had been taking care of her mother as well for the last few days. She has recently shared a picture of her home as she revealed that she has now come back to her home.

The Kasuatii Zindagi Kay actress has finally returned home and shared that her Christmas decoration are still there. She had shared that she has came back after 2 weeks. She wrote in the caption, “Feels so good to be back home after more than 2 weeks and walking right into my winter wonderland the way I left it.. Finally it's time to take down the decorations.”

See post here:

She looked spectacular in the Christmas party. Erica is seen wearing a black top and a short skirt. She has also don a new haircut. The actress is looking fabulous. In the pictures, her co-actors from the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 were also be seen in the party. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Wishing you all a Merry Merry Christmas 2021!!! #aboutlastnight We missed you @aakanshashukla0803 @shaheernsheikh @supriyapilgaonkar @harshad_chopda @udaytikekar @poojabanerjeee Damn why do you'll have to shoot of Christmas Eve.”



Also read- PHOTOS: Erica Fernandes slays in white formal outfit as she gets papped outside a dubbing studio