Erica Fernandes gets candid about co star Shaheer Sheikh, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 and trolls

Erica Fernandes is one of the most amazing actresses in the television industry. The diva, who has won our hearts with her performance in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, is currently ruling the television screens with Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Erica is seen playing the role of Prerna opposite Parth Samthaan and she has been nailing it in the reboot version. However, the coronavirus lockdown has brought the life to halt for everyone and her fans are certainly missing her magic on the screen.

But Pinkvilla got a hold of Erica in the quarantine break and the actress got into an exclusive conversation with us in an Instagram Live chat. During the chat, the 26 year old actress got candid about her personal and professional life and spoke about her co-stars as well. She also drew a comparison between Sonakshi from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay and admitted that her current role has more layers which is giving her more scope to perform. Furthermore, Erica was all praises about her co-stars and even got cute nicknames for them.

This isn’t all. She was also quizzed about the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 and revealed that the new season will be coming up. However, she hasn’t been approached for it. Erica also spoke about her bond with rumoured ex-flame Shaheer Sheikh and asserted that the two aren’t in touch as of now but they do bump into parties. Talking about the trolls, Erica said that she doesn’t check the negative comments. Instead, she makes a post and leaves.

