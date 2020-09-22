Erica Fernandes gives a glimpse of her mood with Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai's song 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan'

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes channelled her inner 'desi girl' in a shimmery saree, but her eyes have caught fans' attention. Take a look.

Erica Fernandes is not only one of the most talented actresses, but also a 'perfect fashion' icon for many. With her versatile fashion repertoire featuring an ideal mix of traditional and western outfits, Erica has become an inspiration for millennials, who relate to her styling choices. The actress often keeps sharing fashion, beauty, and styling tips with fans on social media.

She enjoys a huge fan following on social media, and every time she shares something, it is sure to make headlines. Just a few moments ago, Erica took to her Instagram handle to surprise fans with some beautiful pictures of herself, and fans are going bonkers. Well, in her latest photos, Erica has channelled her inner 'desi girl' as she dolled up in a pretty shimmery saree, and she looks breathtakingly gorgeous. Erica is seen draped in a silver shimmery saree with a matching blouse and minimal makeup. With hair neatly pinned, she has accessorized her look with bangles and long earrings.

While she looks ethereal, it is the smile on her face that adds to her overall charm. Fans are loving Erica's traditional avatar, but it is her eyes that have caught everyone's attention. Her twinkling eyes speak volumes about her beauty. The actress also gave a glimpse of her mood with and Aishwarya Rai's popular song 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan.' Yes, she captioned her picture with this melodious song from the duo's movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Well, Erica's pictures are certainly sending positive vibes all around, and fans just can't stop gushing over her beauty. While some called her 'beautiful' others were left speechless.

Take a look at Erica's latest post here:

Meanwhile, Erica is currently seen playing the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan (Anurag). The KZK team has concluded the shoots, and the show will go off-air from October 3. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

