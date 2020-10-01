Erica Fernandes gives sneak peek from her Goa trip with Harshad Chopda & fans can't wait for duo's music video

Erica Fernandes dropped in a 'huge' surprise for fans recently as she gave a glimpse of her fun-moments with Harshad Chopda in Goa. The actress's post has left fans impatient for the duo's upcoming music video. Take a look.

Ever since Erica Fernandes dropped hints of an upcoming project with Harshad Chopda, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the duo in a single frame. While earlier Erica did not reveal that she is collaborating with Harshad for a music video, but now, the actress has spilled the beans. Erica gave a 'huge' surprise to her and Harshad's fans with her latest social media post, leaving them gawking.

Just a few moments ago, Erica shared a sneak peek from her Goa trip with Harshad, and fans cannot keep calm. In the post, Erica and Harshad are seen posing for the camera in front of a beach. While Erica looks gorgeous in a blue-yellow beachwear, Harshad flaunts his cool-dude look in a blue floral shirt and glares, giving us all Goa vibes. In the post, Erica is seen leaning on Harshad's shoulder, and they look too cute together. Giving a glimpse of her Goa Diaries with Harshad, Erica revealed her world mode is on, and she has stepped into the world of music videos.

Take a look at Erica's recent post with Harshad here:

Within moments of Erica' post with Harshad, fans went bonkers and showered them with loads of love. They shared their impatience to see Harshad and Erica sharing screen space together and rooted for 'EriShad.' Fans also expressed that they are waiting to catch a glimpse of their fun-loving BTS moments.

Well, this is Erica and Harshad's first collaboration. The hype and wait to see the duo onscreen are worthy. While more details of Erica and Harshad's song is not known yet, looking at the post, it feels like it's going to be around beaches and love. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see this new jodi rock the screens with their chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda to collaborate for a music video? Fans speculate after actress drops hints

Share your comment ×