Erica Fernandes goes 'Omg' on Parth Samthaan's Diwali PHOTOS with family; Hina Khan drops a sweet comment

Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan's sweet comments on Parth Samthaan's Diwali celebrations with his family will make you miss the Kasuatii Zindagii Kay trio. Take a look.

Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, and are counted amongst the best trios on Indian Television. They left everyone swooned with their chemistry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Anurag, Prerna, and Komolika respectively. However, Hina then left the show with Aamna Sharif replacing her. But, the trio's bond remained the same, and they are still great friends. Just a few months ago, KZK also bid goodbye to fans.

However, on Diwali, we saw a small reunion on Parth, Erica, and Hina. No, they did not celebrate the festival together. But rather, had a reunion of sorts on social media. Are you wondering how? Well, Parth shared some glimpses of his 'Happy Diwali celebrations' with family at home in Pune, making Erica and Hina dropping some heartening comments on his post. In the pictures, Parth looked elated as he posed with his family and loved ones for some beautiful pictures.

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan dons ethnic outfit to celebrate festive spirit with family; Shares glimpses of 'Ghar ki Diwali'

While Erica went 'OMG (Oh My God),' Hina wrote a sweet comment. In one fo the pictures, Parth was seen posing with a baby girl, and Erica was stunned to see the kiddos' photo. Commenting on the little one, Erica wrote, 'Omg, she has grown so big so fast!' This caught Parica fans' attention and they went gaga over Parth and Erica's bond. Hina wrote 'God Bless' as she was filled with love by Parth's celebrations with family.

The actor looked handsome in ethnic attire. He donned an off-white Kurta Pajama and amped it up with a multi-color jacket (Modi/ Nehru jacket). With tikka on his forehead, beard, and long traces, Parth looked every bit charming. The young man also penned a heartwarming Diwali message for all, as he expressed his happiness to celebrate with his family. 'For me, Diwali is and always will be spending time with your family. Happy Diwali to all of you. Bess you with all the happiness and health,' wrote Parth.

Take a look at Parth's post here:

Well, Erica, Parth, and Hina's social media reunion have certainly made fans miss the Kasuatii Zindagii Kay trio. Do you want to see them in another project together? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan and Urvashi Dholakia aka Kasuatii Zindagii Kay's Komolika's Diwali PHOTOS are all about love & joy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×