Erica Fernandes, Harshad Chopda are lost in each other's eyes in new PIC of 'Juda Kar Diya'; Fans are excited

Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda can't take their eyes off each other in the new poster of their upcoming song 'Juda Kar Diya.' The actor also shared a fun-loving BTS picture with Erica, increasing the curiosity of EriShad fans. Take a look.

It is a big day today for EriShad fans. Why do you ask? Well, after the longest wait, Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda's much-awaited music video 'Juda Kar Diya' is all set to drop in. With only a few hours left for the song's release, Erica and Harshad are leaving no stones unturned to increase the fans' curiosity and make them more inquisitive about the melody.

Just a few moments ago, the duo took to their individual social media handles to share some beautiful moments from Juda Kar Diya. Erica shared a new poster of the song, wherein they are lost in each other's eyes and look beautiful. In the poster, Erica and Harshad can't stop staring at each other as they are dressed as man and wife. They look completely soaked in love as they warmly hold one another's hands. With this awe-inspiring picture, Erica reminded the fans that Juda Kar Diya is all set to drop in tomorrow (December 8, 2020) at 11 am sharp, and asked them to brace themselves.

On the other hand, Harshad shared a never-before-seen picture with Erica and left EirShad fans swooning. In the BTS photo, the duo is seen practicing a dance step and their chemistry looks amazing. While Erica looks beautiful in a royal blue dress, Harshad looks dapper in a multi-colour blazer and black jeans. The way Harshad delicately holds Erica in his arm in the BTS image is just heartwarming.

Take a look at Erica and Harshad's posts here:

Meanwhile, Juda Kar Diya is Erica and Harshad's first collaboration, and fans are uber excited to see the duo's chemistry. The song is sung by Stebin Ben, while Sanjeev Chaturvedi has penned the lyrics. Sajeev and Ajay have composed the music for EriShad's first song. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

