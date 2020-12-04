Erica Fernandes & Harshad Chopda flaunt their 'casual winter style' as the get spotted in the city; See Photo

Erica Fernades and Harshad Chopda recently eft fans excited as they were spotted in the city. Take a look at their 'EriShad's' cute photo here, clicked by the paparazzi.

It was two months ago, in September, that Erica Fernandes dropped hints of collaborating with Harshad Chopda. Later, within a few days, Erica and Harshad confirmed joining hands for their first project, which is a music video. The duo shot for the song in Goa and shared some awe-inspiring BTS pictures from their shooting together. Ever since fans learnt about Erica and Harshad's collaboration, they are yearning to see them in a single frame.

After teasing fans with a few pictures, the duo did not talk about their music video, leaving fans more curious about it. However, today 'EriShad' fans got a huge surprise, as the duo was spotted in the city together. Yes, you read that right! Erica and Harshad were papped by the shutterbugs today, outside a studio in Mumbai. Apparently, Erica and Harshad arrived to do some dubbing work, probably for their music video. Erica was stunned to see the paparazzi get to know about her and Harshad's presence at the spot.

Harshad and Erica very sweetly posed for the paparazzi, leaving EriShad fans going awww. The two flaunted their casual winter style as they got clicked together. Erica was seen donning black joggers and a pink zipper hoodie, while Harshad looked dashing in denim and a white t-shirt. The two were all masked up as they struck a pose for the camera. Interestingly, the two color-coordinated in regards to their masks as they both donned black masks.

Take a look at Erica and Harshad's recent photo here:

Meanwhile, details about Erica and Harshad's much-awaited music video are not revealed yet. But the two are certianly going to create a storm together with their first project. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see this new jodi's onscreen chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

