Erica Fernandes & Harshad Chopda's Juda Kar Diya shows the pain of losing a loved one & leaves you heartbroken

It is difficult to say 'goodbye' to someone you've dreamt of spending your whole life with, someone you cannot live without. The pain of losing your loved one is immeasurable, the grief is unexplainable, and the loss is irreparable. All these emotions are executed perfectly in EriShad's song 'Juda Kar Diya.' Yes, Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda's much-awaited music video Juda Kar Diya has finally released today (December 8, 2020). The emotional song will leave you heartbroken.

Erica and Harshad's song shows the 'pain' of losing the love of your life. While the thought of losing your partner forever in itself leaves you with chills when the unfortunate incident happens, it is dreadful. In Juda Kar Diya, play a young couple living a happy life. However, an unfortunate and unexpected accident turns the tables of their lives, tarnishing their happiness forever. Harshad loses Erica in a plane crash, and everything changes in a split of a second. It is difficult to accept the demise of your dear one, and that pain never goes away. Eventually, one has to cope up to live with the grief of loss, and this is, ideally portrayed in Juda Kar Diya.

Harshad's acting prowess and performance are just mindblowing. He makes you feel the pain, and his tears will leave you emotional as well. Erica and Harshad look 'beautiful' together onscreen, and their flashback happy moments together are endearing. Usually, an emotional sequence is the most difficult for an actor, but Harshad has proved his mettle with Juda Kar Diya, and fans will surely bow down to him. Erica also does justice to her part, and the duo together creates 'magic.'

Take a look at Juda Kar Diya here:

While the acting and performance are superb, we can't miss the singer, musician, and lyricist efforts, as Juda Kar Diya belongs to them. Stebin Ben's soulful voice hits the right chord, while Sanjeev Chaturvedi's lyrics are just heart-touching. Sajeev and Ajay's music add charm to the emotional melody. How did you like EriShad's first collaboration? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

