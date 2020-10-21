Erica Fernandes jets off for a trip to Dubai with friends and former KZK co star Shubhaavi Choksey; See posts

Erica Fernandes, who was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has flown to Dubai with her friends for a relaxing holiday. Take a look.

Erica Fernandes is counted amongst the most-loved and talented actresses in the Indian Television industry. It has been over two weeks since her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay bid goodbye to fans with a heavy heart. Ever since then, people have been missing Erica's magic onscreen. Nothing is known about Erica's next daily soap. But the diva had 'surprised' everyone when she revealed that she's doing a music video with Harshad Chopda.

Fans are since then waiting with bated breath to see Erica and Harshad in a single frame for the first time. The duo was shooting for their song in Goa recently, and even shared BTS moments with fans, leaving them rooting for 'EriShad.' Though they have not yet divulged into details about their music video, it looks like they're shooting is over and they've packed up for the same. Are you wondering why do we say so? Well, just a few hours back, Erica gave a glimpse of her vacation spot on her Instagram handle.

The beautiful actress has jetted off to the city of the United Arab Emirates, Dubai. Yes, Erica has traveled to Dubai with her friends and KZK co-star Shubhaavi Choksey. The actress shared a glimpse of the airplane, wherein she is seen wearing a blue-blue striped top and a matching mask. With this she wrote, 'Finally!' and tagged Shubhaavi, her friend Amber Hassan and brother Jermaine Fernandes.

In the following post, she shared a picture of a sunset and nature, and captioned it as 'That beauty!' In her last post, Erica is seen enjoying a hair spa at a salon. The wide smile on her face reveals that she is super happy and excited for her much-needed vacay.

Take a look at Erica's posts here:

Meanwhile, talking about Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Erica played the role of Prerna, opposite Parth Samthaan aka Anurag. The show went off-air on October 3 (2020), after a successful run of two years. Fans loved AnuPre's chemistry on the show. Well, now that Erica is in Dubai, we're eagerly waiting for her to share beautiful glimpses from her fun-loving trip. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

