Erica Fernandes on Kasautii Zindagii Kay going off air: There’s no set formula that works every time

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes aka Prerna got talking about the show going off air; Here’s what she has to say
7386 reads Mumbai
news & gossip,Erica FernandesErica Fernandes on Kasautii Zindagii Kay going off air: There’s no set formula that works every time
Star Plus’ and Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay is coming to an end, and recently, the show celebrated the second anniversary on September 25, 2018. That said, the show starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan was a hit, however, the makers have decided to pull the plug, and so, Prerna aka Erica Fernandes, in an interview, got talking about the show.

Erica got talking about how a show that worked 20 years will receive similar attention today. Erica says, “It’s not necessary that what worked 20 years ago, will receive similar attention and fame today. Back then, the audiences were different, but viewers have evolved over the years. Similarly, the script and content of daily soaps have evolved and there’s no set formula that works every time.” Also, talking about the lockdown, Erica said that the issues of social distancing affected the shooting as she said, “Post lockdown, while shooting of TV shows resumed, many shows were also pulled off air abruptly. So, did the lockdown play spoilsport? “Yes, to a great extent. There were many restrictions on the set after shooting resumed in June. Issues like social distancing and lesser crew members hampered the industry a lot,” shared Erica.

When asked about her future ventures, Erica had said that she is looking forward to do something she has not tried so far. Also, while the shooting for Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 wrapped last week, While Erica hasn’t revealed her next project, however, she took to her Instagram handle to hint towards her upcoming project, as she shared a photo with a 'mystery man' and talked about an 'interesting' upcoming project. In the photo, Erica is seen posing for a mirror selfie with a man, whose face was blurred and when she asked fans to guess who it is, fans were quick to take 'Harshad Chopda's' name.

