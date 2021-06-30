Erica Fernandes is the mother of THIS cute little boy? Find out here

Erica Fernandes is known as a fabulous actress but very few people know that she is also a very caring mother to her fluffy baby, Chimpy.

Erica Fernandes is presently shooting for the third season of the popular TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The actress was appreciated for her natural acting in the previous seasons of the show and the audience is eager to see her play Sonakshi again. Erica is very active on social media and loves to posts pictures for her fans. She also shares pictures with her little munchkin.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actress maintains a private personal life but sometimes she gives a glimpse of her life on her social media handles. The actress sometimes shares pictures with her fur baby, whom she pampers and loves as her child. Her dog also loves being pampered by her.

She has posted many pictures and videos with her munchkin on her social media, where she says he is no less than a baby. She wrote in one post, “He thinks of himself as a human baby”, in another post she wrote, “Watch it to believe it Who said raising a dog is any different from raising a kid ? Infact infants grow up but your pups will always remain a pup no matter whatever size they grow in” The adorable pictures of Erica with her Chimpy will surely make you fall in love with him.

See her post-

On her work front, the actress will be seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, alongside the actor Shaheer Sheikh. This season, the show focuses on the conflicts and problems in Dev and Sonakshi's relationship, which would either be resolved or they might go separate ways.

