Erica Fernandes nails the traditional fashion game in a beautiful saree; SEE PHOTOS

Erica Fernandes is currently seen in the serial Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The actress essays the role of Sonakshi and has been winning the hearts of the fans. This is the third season of the popular show. In the serial, she is mostly seen donning ethnic wear and it will not be wrong to say that the actress looks gorgeous in every attire.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star wrote, “Another for the palat series.” In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a mint blue colour sheer saree with heavy embellishment on it. Erica Fernandes has paired the saree with a pink embroidered blouse. To complete the look, she opted for golden hue makeup. The actress has given kohl and mascara a miss and it is completely going with the whole look. She styled her hair in a bun.

Erica Fernandes is happily posing for the camera. Fans and celebrities have also reacted to the photo. Kishwer Merchant dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Looking so beautiful.” Another fan wrote, “You are symbol of beauty.” Many of her fans also dropped fire emojis.

The current track in the show is focusing on Ayushmann, who is the son of Dev and Sonakshi. But he is not aware. He thinks that they are his uncle and aunty. On the other side, Dev and Sonakshi are struggling to make him part of the family. Amid this, the reports are coming in that the show is going off air due to poor TRP. Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 will be replacing it, but no official confirmation has been given till now.

