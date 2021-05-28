Erica Fernandes opens up about not being interested in bold roles; Says she has to mentally prepare herself

Erica Fernandes shared her views on bold roles and the importance of her role in the third season of her popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Erica Fernandes is a popular name in television industry. The actress rose to fame with the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, where her chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh was highly appreciated and loved by the audience. The actress is very close to the role of Sonakshi as it was a very different kind of role than she has ever played. In an interview with Etimes TV, the actress shared her thoughts on web shows and doing bold content.

Erica Fernandes said that she is not very comfortable about doing bold shows and there is nothing to hide about it. She shared that numerous shows were offered to her which had bold content, but she refused them as she feels that the scenes are forcibly added to sell the show. Erica needs logic behind anything she is asked to do on the show. When it is genuinely required to do such a role, then she said that she will have to mentally prepare herself. But it is a very different thing as firstly she wanted to know why it is required on the show. She added that when people are not able to answer her then she will not do such scenes.

Talking about reality shows, Erica Fernandes said that she is open to reality shows and but has not been able to do it. She said she would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she does not want to be part of Bigg Boss as it is not her cup of tea.

Sharing about her upcoming show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, she feels that she has received fame and love from this character. Also, it is one of the reasons for her to say yes to the third season of the show. She added that she has never seen a show like this before on TV as it is so real and relatable. It is also an encouraging and empowering show, which will make you feel part of that family.

Credits :Times of India

