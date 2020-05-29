Erica Fernandes & Parth Samthaan's crazy dance from Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets is all things fun; Watch Video

Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan dancing their hearts out in this throwback BTS video from the sets of the show will make you root for AnuPre again. Take a look.

When you talk about the cutest on-screen couple on TV today, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's name shines right at the top. The duo is seen as Prerna and Anurag in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is charming the audience with their scintillating performances. When the reboot version was of KZK was announced, some were skeptical if the young and fresh pair would be able to recreate the magic or not. But, much to everyone's surprise they did, and how!

Parth and Erica today enjoy a huge fan base, and viewers are just awestruck by their chemistry. The two not only share a good equation on-screen but also have a good bond off the camera. Yes, Parth and Erica aka Parica (as lovingly called as fans) are great friends and are often seen goofing around on the sets of the show. While we're missing new episodes of the drama that are not being aired due to the Coronavirus lockdown, we've got our hands on a fun-loving throwback video from the show, wherein Parth and Erica are been seen charming everyone with their dancing skills.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag or Mr Bajaj, who is looks better opposite Prerna? COMMENT

The video is shared by one of the duo's fan pages, where they are seen dancing their hearts out during and cheering up the atmosphere. It happens to be a BTS moment when Parth and Erica decided to show off their crazy dancing skills, and make others dance with them too. Dressed in an green shimmery saree, Erica looks beautiful as always. On the other hand, Parth looks dapper in a white and black suit. Their energy and enthusiasm are on point, and this video will surely make you root for AnuPre again. Considering the stay-at-home phase, this BTS video of Parica's crazy dance is the perfect dose of entertainment to uplift your mood and drive away your lockdown blues.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Parth recently flew from Mumbai to Hyderabad after the domestic airlines resumed in the country. On the contrary, Erica is enjoying her time in quarantine at home. What are your thoughts on this happy and fun-filled old video? Does it make you also want to put on your dancing shoes? Are you missing AnuPre's chemistry onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes: From discontinuing studies to acting debut; Here are facts about Kasautii Zindagii Kay star

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×