Erica Fernandes pays a special tribute to her ‘better halves’ as switches looks from her shows; VIDEO

The gorgeous Erica Fernandes has a massive fan following on social media. The actress often shares pictures and videos with her fans. Erica gained more fame through Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the role of Prerna, and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, where she played Sonakshi. The actress has shared a special video on her social media handle as she pays tribute to both these characters.

The latest post of the actress on Instagram is an ode to her on-screen characters, Sonakshi and Prerna. She made a video where she gets inside a box and switches into both her characters. Along with the video, Erica Fernandes captioned it as, "A small tribute from me to both my better halves..Sonakshi and Prerna..! Celebrating the characters that have become an integral part of me and whom I will cherish forever #IndianTVFiesta #ReelsPeTV #Sonakshi #Prerna #KuchRangPyaarKeAisBhi #KasautiZindagiKi2 #Memories #Nostalgia.”

See post here:

Talking about her quirky posts on social media, she shared with ETimes, “I just try to have fun with whatever I post. But it feels nice also to see people liking my posts and showering me with love. I am usually not that person who posts about everything I do but I select a few things and then put it up. I think that is what people like. The inquisitiveness, where people wonder what she is upto and what her life is like. I think that is what makes people check what I'm upto.”



