Erica Fernandes on Pearl V Puri’s arrest in alleged rape case: This accusation came to me as complete shocker

As Pearl V Puri’s arrest in an alleged rape case has left everyone shocked, here’s what Erica Fernandes has to say about the same.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Pearl V Puri has been in the headlines for a shocking reason as he was accused in an alleged rape case of a minor. According to media reports, the Naagin 3 actor was arrested by the Waliv and Mumbai Police. “He was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor. A case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC & POCSO Act: Mumbai Police,” read ANI’s Twitter post. While this news took the nation by a storm, several celebs from the entertainment industry to support Pearl including Ekta Kapoor, , , , etc.

And now, Erica Fernandes has expressed her opinions about this matter and stated that she is quite shocked with allegations imposed against Pearl. Sharing a group photo with Pearl, Erica said that she can’t think Pearl could do anything of this sort. “As much as I know him, I can’t even think of him doing something like that. This accusation came to me as a complete shocker. #istandwithpearl.”

Take a look Erica Fernandes post for Pearl V Puri here:

On the other hand, Nikki Sharma had also called the allegations levelled against Pearl as absurd. She wrote, “It’s absurd. absolutely absurd to see what’s happening right now and the news that’s doing the rounds. all I can say is @pearlvpuri is a good human, so humble and so kind to everyone that’s around him. this is not him, it’s all lies. I hope the truth comes into light soon #istandwithpearl #justicewillbeserved”. Meanwhile, it is also reported that Pearl has been sent to 14 days judicial custody in an alleged sexual assault case of a minor by the Vasai court.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

