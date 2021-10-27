Erica Fernandes QUITS Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3; Says, ‘Can’t force someone to value you’

In a rather shocking turn of events, Erica Fernandes has quit the popular television show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, where she played the lead character of Sonakshi Bose Dixit. Earlier, there were rumours about her quitting, but Erica had not confirmed anything. Now, a few hours back, the actress took to her social media handle and announced the development with friends and fans online. She shared a long note explaining her reasons for taking this step. Erica wrote that she hoped fans remember Sonakshi from the first two seasons of the show, instead of the recent one.

Explaining her position further, Erica wrote, "Sometimes when you have to choose between your self-respect and a show so dear.. you have to make hard decisions. (not mentioning the various other reasons) And you can't always take others responsibilities on your shoulders, you have to look after yourself and make choices based on that. I always give time to see if things change but when they don't, then you know you can't force someone to value you but you can choose to not be disrespected and move on to better things ahead."