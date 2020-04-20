Erica Fernandes reveals link up rumours with co star Parth Samthaan affects their personal lives

Erica Fernandes, who has been sharing the screen space with Parth Samthaan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has dismissed the reports of their link ups.

Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot has been one of the most watched shows on Indian television. While the audience is in awe of the interesting plotline of the show, the lead pair Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan and their sizzling chemistry have been the talk of the town. In fact, ever since the duo were paired as Prerna and Anurag respectively for the show, there have been reports about their blooming love affair. And while the rumours of Erica and Parth’s relationship continue to be rife, the two have dismissed the reports time and again.

However, their sizzling onscreen chemistry continues to keep the rumours of their love affair rife. But in the recent conversation with ETimes, Erica once again addressed the rumours and stated that these reports do affect the duo’s personal life. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress has once again rubbished the reports of dating her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth and asserted, “See, he has a different life and when link-up rumours happen, it is going to affect our personal lives. But now I think I have made it clear and it is under control.”

To recall, it hasn’t been long when reports of Erica Fernandes’ engagement surfaced online. The diva, who admitted being in love, had shared a picture wherein she was seen holding her man’s hand and was also spotted wearing a ring. While it was speculated that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is engaged, she later clarified that she hasn’t exchanged the rings as of now.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×