Erica Fernandes REVEALS why she hasn't taken up any project yet: Not comfortable with extremely bold scenes

Television actress Erica Fernandes is known for her roles in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. She was last seen on KRPKAB 3 and it's been over six months since she took up any fresh project yet. The actress said that she has a pressure mounting from her fans to take up a project but on the other hand, the content being offered doesn't intrigue her. Erica shared that she has been receiving many offers from TV and OTT but they demand doing intimate scenes, which she isn't comfortable with.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Erica Fernandes opened up about her apprehensions. "Right now, all kinds of projects from the TV and OTT world are coming my way, but I am limiting my options because of what I am comfortable doing, and what I don’t want to do. I am not doing extremely bold scenes," said the 29-year-old. Erica further added that she can perform intimate scenes but to a certain level and the requirements coming her way surpasses her limits. Therefore, her choice gets narrowed down and she is left with very limited options available.

Erica Fernandes: Won't be able to give 100 percent in something that I'm not comfortable with

However, Erica Fernandes stressed that she has nothing against those who do bold scenes for the sake of the camera but it's something that she would never do. The actress said that she needs to feel comfortable while performing else, she won't be able to give her 100 percent.

"Every second project coming my way has more to do with intimate scenes," Erica Fernandes

Elaborating further, Erica stated that every second project coming her way has more to do with the intimate scenes rather than the story, which has got her frustrated. The actress told the portal that there is no expiration date to one's lull period in a career. "When there is work, there is work. But when you have to wait, you have to wait, especially for lead actors because people want to offer only certain kinds of roles. They don’t get enough offers. So, you finish one show and then just wait for another. Sometimes the wait is for two months, and sometimes it is for a couple of months. It really depends on what comes your way and what you are interested in," asserted Erica.

The search for the right project is still on for Erica. She entered the industry as a model and found her way to the regional film industries in Kannada and Tamil. It was her stint in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on the small screen that gave her career a boost.

Also Read: Women’s Day EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes says roles on TV are being written with a focus to empower women