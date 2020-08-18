Erica Fernandes RUBBISHES rumours of quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Says 'I'm still a part of the show'

Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay recently opened up about rumours of her exiting the show. Here's what she has to say about it.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Erica Fernandes fans recently received a shock, when gossip mills were abuzz that after Parth Samthaan, the actress is also planning to bid adieu to the show. The rumors of Erica aka Prerna quitting KZK were doing rounds. However, now the Erica has opened up about the rumours and addressed them herself, clearing the air for everyone. In a recent conversation with the Times of India, Erica rubbished the news of her exiting Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Yes, you read that right!

When asked about her decision to leave the much-loved daily soap, Erica declined the rumours and clarified that she is not leaving Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She stated, 'I am currently very much a part of Kasautii Zindagi Kay.' Well, this is certainly a piece of good news for all Erica Fernandes fans as she will continue to entice everyone as Prerna in the show. Earlier, speculations were also buzzing that Dhayi will replace Erica and walk into her shoes to play the 'new Prerna' in KZK.

However, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress denied any such news and clearly stated that it is just a rumour. Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka had posted, 'DTD as Prerna in KZK? It's a rumour! Just clearing the air for those who care.'

Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu has decided to opt-out of the show to concentrate on his health and future projects. Reportedly, the actor has even given his notice and will shoot for KZK till September 10 or 11. However, the production house is trying to convince and negotiate with Parth as they are keen to retain him on Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Not only Parth, apparently, Sahil Anand, who plays Anupam, is also planning to bid goodbye to the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

