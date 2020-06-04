Erica Fernandes with Shaheer Sheikh or Parth Samthaan; Which pair looks good on screen? VOTE

Erica Fernandes has worked opposite two handsome actors Shaheer Sheikh and Parth Samathaan, which actor do you think suits better opposite the actress on screen? Drop-in your suggestions below.

Erica Fernandes is one of the most sought after actresses we have in the Indian Television world. Like many others, the young actress was a model, before she took up acting. She starred in several South movies before she stepped into the Telly world. In fact, she even tried her hands in Bollywood almost two years before she made her way to the small screen. Today, she is one of the most loved and admired in the tinselville, and enjoys a huge fan following. While some actors have a small opening, Erica had was lucky to get amazing roles in her TV career and star opposite two hotties, Shaheer Sheikh and Parth Samthaan.

While she made her debut opposite Shaheer, she is now ruling the Telly town with Parth. Yes, Erica is only two shows old, but she has been fortunate enough to pair opposite some amazing casts and male leads. The actress made her TV debut as Dr. Sonkashi Bose, lovingly called Sona with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi along with Shaheer Sheik as Dev Dixit. The show started airing in 2016, and the duo became an instant hit. Paired for the first time ever, Erica and Shaheer had a unique and sparkling chemistry. On the show, they were like 'opposites attract each other.' With their cute nok-jhok and mushy romance, they went on to become a hit onscreen pair within no time. The show's story, characterization, and the duo's chemistry was loved by a large section of the audience. The onscreen couple received immense love, and were fondly called as 'DeVaskhi.' Just a few days ago, the show began its re-run on TV amidst the Coronavirus and the duo's fans couldn't control their excitement.

In 2018, Ekta Kapoor announced the reboot version of her superhit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, leaving fans utterly excited. Much to everyone's surprise, the TV Czarina introduced Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernades as the new age Anurag and Prerna. At first, people were skeptical about the duo, and they playing the iconic roles. But, within a week's time, the duo proved that they could make anything work with their scintillating chemistry and performance. They essayed the roles, and how! Soon they captured the hearts of millions and the TV world got its new pair in Parth and Erica. Today, not only the show but even AnuPre's jodi is a chartbuster. Fans are yearning to see them share screen space after the lockdown is lifted and the shootings resume.

The beautiful actress shares a warm bond with both, Shaheer and Parth. In fact, her equation with the actors is so strong that their link-up rumours made headlines. Well, we understand it is the most difficult choice to make as both the pairs look extremely good together, but we have to ask. Who do you think looks better opposite Erica on-screen, Shaheer Sheik or Parth Samthaan? Which pair do you think has better chemistry, Erica-Shaheer, or Erica-Parth? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below and don't forget to tell us, why you chose the pair.

