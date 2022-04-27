Erica Fernandes & Shaheer Sheikh’s KRPKAB BTS video gives a glimpse of their goofy moments on sets

Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. The actress became a popular name with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Her chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh was loved by the audience and there were numerous fans created on social media for celebrating the love of Dev and Sonakshi. Owing to the huge success of the first season of the show, the actors entertained their fans with second and third seasons. The actress recently shared a fun clip from the show, where the duo is seen goofing around on the sets.

In the post shared by Erica Fernandes, she offered a contrast between the on-screen action and off-screen activities of her and Shaheer Sheikh. They are seen making funny faces and laughing in the BTS video. Erica shared in the captions, “What you see vs what actually happens on set.”

See the video here-

The actress had abruptly exited from the third season of the show. Sharing about it on social media, she wrote, "Sometimes when you have to choose between your self-respect and a show so dear.. you have to make hard decisions. (not mentioning the various other reasons) And you can't always take others responsibilities on your shoulders, you have to look after yourself and make choices based on that. I always give time to see if things change but when they don't, then you know you can't force someone to value you but you can choose to not be disrespected and move on to better things ahead."

Erica Fernandes has also worked in Kasautii Zindagii Kay along with Parth Samthaan.

Also read- Erica Fernandes pays a special tribute to her ‘better halves’ as switches looks from her shows; VIDEO