Erica Fernandes shares a BTS meme-worthy picture of her pouting; Check it out

Erica Fernandes is one of the leading actresses of the television industry. She was highly appreciated for her impressive acting in the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, in which she played the role of Prerna. She was also popular for her role of Sonakshi in the popular TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, in which she was paired with Shaheer Sheikh. Erica has recently shared a picture of herself from the sets with a hilarious caption.

Erica has a great sense of humour and often gives glimpse of that in her social media posts. The actress has shared a picture of herself in between her shoot. She looked gorgeous in blue printed saree and statement earrings. She shared in the caption, “Me at a wedding While everyone is busy clicking pictures of the bride-groom i am looking for the waiter thinking out loud “ invitation dete waqt kahaan tha khaana bhi milega”.

See post here:

Erica had earlier also had shared a funny BTS picture with Shaheer Sheikh. She had shared in the caption, “Me after going to the gym for a day dekho mere muscles, maine born-vita piya hai Swipe left to see ghar walo ke reactions.”

The actress shared some time back that she and her mother contracted COVID-19. She has been under self-isolation and had been taking care of her mother as well for the last few days. She had shared a picture of her home and revealed that she is back to her home after recovery.



