EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Erica Fernandes talks about her lockdown birthday; Busts rumours of rift with Parth Samthaan

Erica Fernandes talks about her another birthday in lockdown and reveals the reason for not attending Parth Samthaan’s birthday party.

On the occasion of Erica Fernandes's birthday, the actress got candid with the Pinkvilla. The actress talked about her second lockdown birthday. The Kasauti Zindagi Kay reboot actress shared the details of her birthday in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Talking about her birthday, she said that this year it will be a traveling birthday. She said that she has to travel for her shoot, hence she will not be celebrating it.

When she was asked that will she be alone on her birthday, she said that she will be with her family for half of the day and she will be traveling in the other half of the day. She added that in the pandemic situation she had to celebrate her last birthday also in the lockdown. The actress said that being in the entertainment industry, she cannot stay at home and has to travel for work. But she shared that she is taking all precautions while traveling.

She was asked if there is a rift between her and Parth Samthaan, who was her co-lead in the show Kasauti Zindagi Kay. She was asked this because she did not wish Parth Samthaan on his birthday on social media and did not attend his birthday party also. To this, she replied that there is nothing wrong between them. She said that it is not necessary to wish someone on social media, she has his number which she can call for wishing him. Regarding the party, she said that she did not attend the party due to covid reasons and she wanted to be precautious. To see the full interview, check out the below video

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

