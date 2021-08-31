Erica Fernandes shares how it feels after getting the second dose of vaccine; Asks fans if they relate to it?

Erica Fernandes is currently seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The show also features Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role. The actress shares a lot of BTS pictures and videos from the show on social media. And today, she has shared a picture in which she is looking tired after getting her second dose of vaccine. Fans have wished her a speedy recovery. The government has made COVID 19 vaccination compulsory for everyone.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Erica wrote, “This is exactly how i feel like today after my second jab. Can anyone relate?” In the photo, she is wearing green colour striped kurta and white pants. The actress is sitting on the bed and looking exhausted. One of the fans wrote, “Eri don't worry.. Second jab effect is lesser than first jab..Take care.” Another wrote, “took covaxin so I can't relate but eri you're too cute.” The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

The third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi focuses on the changing dynamics of the relationship. The onscreen couple is seen struggling with their parenthood responsibilities. The current track is about their lost son and how they will make him understand that Dev and Sonakshi are his parents.

Recently, Erica had shared a video in which she was seen donning a saree, salwar kurta, and more ethnic wear. She had written, “Switching from offscreen to onscreen. Which of these onscreen looks do you like ? I wanna know.” Fans were also quick enough to respond. One of the users had written, “You look damn beautiful in that last red suit.”

Also Read: Video: Erica Fernandes shares her different onscreen looks; Asks fans which one they like