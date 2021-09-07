Erica Fernandes shares lookbook of Sonakshi from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3; Fans call her ‘Pretty’

Erica Fernandes is riding high on the success of the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The actress essays the role of Sonakshi and has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. She and Shaheer Sheikh’s chemistry is adored by fans. It was being reported that the show was going off air but there was no official confirmation on it. However, Erica’s fashion sense in the show is also loved by fans. She always shares the BTS pictures on social media.

Today also, she shared another set of pictures. Erica is seen wearing a light blue colour salwar suit and posing in the garden. The actress has applied natural makeup with no kajal or mascara. Her hairs are styled in semi waves and tied in a pony. And not to miss, is her footwear. To complete the look, she has opted for a jutti with multi-colour embroidery on it. The caption reads, “Khayalo hi khayalo mein.” One of the fans wrote, “Erica you looking so beautiful and pretty.”

Recently, the actress had shared photos of her wearing a mint blue colour sheer saree with heavy embellishment on it. She has paired the saree with a pink embroidered blouse.

The current track in the show is focusing on Dev and Sonakshi. They are meeting a marriage consultant who is trying to mend the gap between them. Both are trying to figure out where they are wrong. In recent times, they have been fighting a lot. On the other side, Dev and Sonakshi are struggling to make Ayushman part of the family.

