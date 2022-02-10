Erica Fernandes shares a meme of Shaheer Sheikh flexing his muscles; Watch KRPKAB3 cast’s reaction

Erica Fernandes is among the leading names in the television industry. She became quite popular for her role of Sonakshi in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. In the show, she was paired with the popular actor Shaheer Sheikh, and actress Supriya Pilgaonkar also played a pivotal role in the show. It was huge hit among the masses and people loved the chemistry between Erica and Shaheer. She had recently shared a hilarious meme of Shaheer Sheikh from the sets of their show.

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh share a good friendship off-screen as well. The duo worked together for three seasons of the show. They had lots of fun in between the shoots and after the shoots also. Erica recently shared some BTS snaps from the show in which she and Shaheer are seen in bed. Shaheer is seen showing off his muscles. In another picture, Erica, Surpriya Pilgaongkar and other cast members are seen looking in a certain direction with an irritated expression on their face. She shared in the caption, “Me after going to the gym for a day “ dekho mere muscles , maine born-vita piya hai “ Swipe left to see ghar walo ke reactions .”

See post here-

Shaheer has been actively posting pictures of his parents on his social media handles. Last year in September, the popular actor became a father to a baby girl. He is currently seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The actor had also worked in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He was also seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 alongside Erica Fernandes.



Also read- Erica Fernandes nails the traditional fashion game in a beautiful saree; SEE PHOTOS