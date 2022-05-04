Erica Fernandes shares 'Photo dump' of her Eid look in white embellished sharara & shines in it; See PICS

Erica Fernandes is one of the leading names in the television industry. She became a household name with her acting the daily soap Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, in which she was paired with Shaheer Sheikh. She was also part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay season 2. The actress is known to be very experimental in fashion and often shares her stunning looks on social media. The actress recently shared her look in a beautiful sharara as she wished her fans on Eid.

In the pictures shared by Erica Fernandes, she has sported a white and light blue shimmery suit. The suit had shimmery details on top and borders of dupatta. She paired the look with studded choker necklace and statement earrings. The actress had her hair braided and the makeup was perfect. She was also holding a small blue shimmery purse in hand. The caption read, “hoto dump of my Eid look.”

See pictures here-

The actress has earlier shared a fun BTS video of her and Shaheer Sheikh from the sets of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. In the post shared by Erica Fernandes, she offered a contrast between the on-screen action and off-screen activities of her and Shaheer Sheikh. They are seen making funny faces and laughing in the BTS video. Erica shared in the captions, “What you see vs what actually happens on set.”

Erica has not been part of TV shows for some time now and was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, with Parth Samthaan. The chemistry between the couple was loved by the audience. The show also features Hina Khan in the role of Komolika.

Also read- Erica Fernandes & Shaheer Sheikh’s KRPKAB BTS video gives a glimpse of their goofy moments on sets