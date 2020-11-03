Erica Fernandes is a sight to behold in a breezy white dress but her curly hairdo steals the show; See Photos
If you're looking for some comfy yet great fashion tips, there's no better place than Erica Fernandes' Instagram feed. The actress is known for her sartorial style and has a versatile fashion repertoire. From ethnic to western outfits, from homegrown to international labels, Erica knows how to 'nail' every attire and look. With her fashion sense, the diva has been inspiring and influencing many others.
Recently, Erica dropped in some pictures from her latest photoshoot, and her outfit can certainly be your pick for a hot sunny day. In the pictures, Erica is dressed in a white full-length breezy dress and is just slaying the look. Channeling her inner-model, Erica is seen striking some amazing poses for the camera and looks ethereal. With no accessories and fresh makeup, Erica has shown us the way to keep it simple yet stylish.
While she looks effortlessly gorgeous in her breezy white summer dress, it is her wavy and curly hairdo that has stolen the show. Yes, her hairstyle perfectly complements her outfit and expressions, adding an 'oomph' factor to it. Moreover, her hair colour has also caught our attention. Well, we must say, she is a sight to behold in these pictures.
Erica is enjoying her time in Dubai. It looks like it is not all play and no work, for Erica, as these pictures are from her latest photoshoot in the city of UAE. The photoshoot was organized by a Dubai based celebrity blogger. Within moments, Erica's fans bombarded her with praises and complimented her beauty.
Take a look at Erica's latest posts here:
Photoshoot organised by Dubai based Celebrity blogger - @chai_with_ahmad
Photoshoot organised by Dubai based Celebrity blogger - @chai_with_ahmad
Photoshoot organised by Dubai based Celebrity blogger - @chai_with_ahmad
Meanwhile, she was last seen playing the role of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu). She will soon feature in a music video opposite Harshad Chopda. What are your thoughts about Erica's latest pictures? Let us know in the comment section below.
