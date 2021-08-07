Erica Fernandes talks about her chemistry with co stars; Shares on being compared to Shweta Tiwari

Erica Fernandes is one of the prominent actors of the television industry, who made her mark with the shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi among others. She is appreciated for her acting chops and fashion sense. The actress has a massive fan following on social media for her natural acting in the shows. She recently opened up with ETimes TV on her off-screen chemistry with co-stars and other topics.

She is often seen fighting with her co-leads in the show, be it with Parth Samthaan or Shaheer Sheikh. But she shares a good friendship with them in real life and talking about the switch she said, “I think as actors, we have learnt to snap in and snap out of characters very easily when we're on set. It happens on set, if you ask me to just do something right now, I'll not be able to do that very well, because you are in that whole atmosphere, the whole environment where you know that this is work and this is what we have to perform and this is how we have to do it.”

The actress also shared about being constantly compared with Shweta Tiwari, when she was shooting for the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She said, “Initially, I thought it would be very tough for me. But, the fact that it was for a different generation, done by a different generation, that's what actually made it easier for me and I didn't want to do the same thing that she did. So I tried to do it in my own way and tried to put some more of me into the character to play the character. That's what I do with most of my characters.”