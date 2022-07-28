Erica Fernandes talks about issues she faced while doing a South Indian film: 'I was thin & not fit for them'

Erica Fernandes is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Telly world and has a massive fan following wing to her acting chops and outstanding style. She often shares pictures and videos on social media with her fans to stay connected with them. Erica gained more fame through Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the role of Prerna, and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, where she played Sonakshi. The actress entertained the audiences for a while now by doing several shows and regional films as well.

Now, in a chat with Etimes, Erica opened up on her journey in the showbiz world and also spoke about the past experiences she faced while shooting for South Indian films. When asked if she was asked to look a particular way, the actress revealed a lot more things about this. Erica shared that back then she was 18 years old when she stepped into the industry and started doing South Indian films. The actress revealed that she was skinny and not fit according to the makers of her film back then. Erica said that they wanted some mass and for which she had to pad up to get into the character they wanted to portray. However, she further revealed that if she is asked to do it again she won't do it anymore.

Erica has been away from the screens for some time now. But the actress is connected to her fans and never misses an opportunity to surprise them with her amazing pictures. Talking about her break from the screens, Erica had earlier revealed that she has pressure mounting from her fans to take up a project but on the other hand, the content being offered doesn't intrigue her.

On the professional front, she entered the industry as a model and found her way into the regional film industries in Kannada and Tamil. It was her stint in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on the small screen that gave her career a boost.

