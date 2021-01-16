Erica Fernandes wants to do good content shows; Says ‘Big screen is not the ultimate goal’

Erica Fernandes was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay went off air last year. She was also seen in a music video ‘Maula’. The song also features Rohman Shawl.

Erica Fernandes, the most popular celebrity in television, became a popular name on the small screen from her debut show TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Since then, Erica has been part of many fiction and non-fiction shows. Fans loved her on-screen chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh and Parth Samthaan. But it has been a long time that she has been missing from the small screen. She was last seen in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which went off the air last year. Erica now feels that it’s time to take up more challenging offers, be it films or television.

Talking to The Times of India, Erica said, “My ultimate goal is not reaching the big screen but rather be part of shows which has content matters. Good content shows is what I am looking for always then the screen does not matter. I want to do shows which challenge me as an actor.” Erica enjoys a huge fan following and the actress last year gifted herself a new home. She said that it was her father’s dream which she has fulfilled. Her pictures always trend on social media.

Not many know that Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica also has a Youtube channel where she shares makeup tutorials. The actress is also considered as a beauty with a brain.

Erica was last seen in the music video Maula opposite Rohman Shawl. The song is sung by Papon. Fans loved Rohman and Erica's pair and their chemistry in the song. The lyrics have been penned by Goldie Sohel.

Also Read: Erica Fernandes slays in a chic outfit as she enjoys lunch date with her girl gang; SEE PICS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times of India

Share your comment ×