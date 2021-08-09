Erica Jennifer Fernandes ups the style quotient with a denim corset & white shirt; See PHOTO

Erica Fernandes has been known to keep her fashion game top-notch ever since she made her entry into the television industry. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress often mesmerizes fans with one alluring look after another. Erica’s Instagram feed is a testament of her evolving style. On Sunday, she took to the photo-sharing app to post yet another exceptional photo of herself. Dressed in a white shirt, and denim corset, Erica proved it that the white shirt and denim combination is evergreen, and can hardly go out of style.

In the photo shared by Erica, she lets her soft gaze pierce through the camera lens. With her hair down, the actress is seated comfortably on a white sofa, as sunlight peeks through from the closed curtains behind her. She places her hand close to her chin, as she sports the slightest of smiles for the picture. She captioned the photo with a ‘Good morning’, and went on to add the hashtag #morningvibes. Her fans expressed their love for Erica and her picture, through a barrage of likes and comments. “Aatisundar”, wrote one user, while another said, “Good morning beautiful!”. Many others dropped red heart emojis for the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress.

Check out Erica’s latest Instagram post here:

Within just five years in the television industry, Erica has become a household name. However, the actress faces her own share of trolling and body-shaming on social media. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla Erica shared her opinions on the same. "Yes, it's true that even now I am body shamed by a few trolls. But unlike before, it hardly affects me anymore," she noted.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes REACTS to being skinny shamed