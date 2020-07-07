Esha Deol clears the air about making her small screen debut with Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi

Days after it was reported that Esha Deol will be playing a key role in Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, the actress has refuted the reports.

It hasn’t been long when Esha Deol grabbed the headlines after it was reported that the lady actress will soon be seen making her small screen debut with popular mythological drama Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi. The media reports suggested that she will be seen replacing Toral Rasputra to play Rani Samridhi Devi. While the fans must have been excited with this piece of news, Esha refuted the reports and clarified that she isn’t moving to the small screen anytime soon.

Her team shared an official statement about the same, which asserted that the Na Tum Jaano Na Hum actress is not playing any role in Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi. “On behalf of Esha Deol Takhtani, we would like to clarify that all reports floating around the media regarding her role in a serial is untrue. She is not playing any character in the serial. She is a devotee of Maa Vaishno Devi and wishes everyone associated with the serial all the best. Currently, Esha is busy reading scripts, for movies, web series and digital films,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Toral, who had won a lot of appreciation for her performance as Rani Samridhi Devi, has left the show before the lockdown. Sharing the reason behind her exit from the mythological drama, the actress had stated she wasn’t willing to play the mother of an adult post the leap in the show. “Leaps, sudden changes in the storyline and actors quitting are all part of the game because everything depends on ratings. I was aware that Maa Vaishnodevi, too, will go in for a leap, but I did not expect it to happen so suddenly. I have never played mother to an adult. Since the decision to introduce the leap was sudden, I had to shoot a few scenes with Puja, but I was sure that I wanted to quit. I felt that I’d not be able to look convincing as her mother. It was an amicable decision and the makers understood my point,” Toral had told TOI.

Now, it will be interesting to see who will be replacing Toral in Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi which has Paridhi Sharma in the titular role.

