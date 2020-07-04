Esha Deol to make her small screen debut with Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi?

Esha Deol, who has been missing from the screen for quite some time, is likely to make her small screen debut soon. Read details.

Popular mythological drama Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, which has been the talk of the post Puja Banerjee’s exit, is once again making the headlines as a new member is set to join the cast of the show. We are talking about Esha Deol who will be making her small screen debut with the show. According to media reports, the Dhoom actress will be replacing Toral Rasputra in Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi and will essay the role of Rani Samridhi Devi in the show who happens to be the mother of Maa Vaishno Devi.

To recall, Toral, who had won a lot of appreciation for her performance as Rani Samridhi Devi, has left the show before the lockdown. Sharing the reason behind her exit from the mythological drama, the actress had stated she wasn’t willing to play the mother of an adult post the leap in the show. “Leaps, sudden changes in the storyline and actors quitting are all part of the game because everything depends on ratings. I was aware that Maa Vaishnodevi, too, will go in for a leap, but I did not expect it to happen so suddenly. I have never played mother to an adult. Since the decision to introduce the leap was sudden, I had to shoot a few scenes with Puja, but I was sure that I wanted to quit. I felt that I’d not be able to look convincing as her mother. It was an amicable decision and the makers understood my point,” Toral had told TOI.

While the reports of Esha replacing Toral as Rani Samridhi Devi are rife, the actress is yet to make an official statement about the same. On the other hand, Puja Banerjee, who played the role of Maa Vaishno Devi, had taken a break and has been replaced by Paridhi Sharma.

Credits :IWMBuzz

